Armenian journalist presents his and Lapshin's voice and text messages

Today I will share the series of unpleasant rumors that followed the news about my conversations with Russian-Jewish blogger and traveler Alexander Lapshin, a part of which was disclosed through a media outlet after a discussion that was beyond my will. This is what journalist Nairi Hokhikyan said in a video message today.

Hokhikyan reminded that during a recent closed discussion, he presented what had happened to him, Alexander Lapshin, Nikol Pashinyan and his former spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan on May 11, 2019 and what Karapetyan had told Lapshin.

“On May 11, 2019, I was invited to the “My Step for Gegharkunik Province” economic forum, which was also attended by Alexander Lapshin. During the break, Lapshin and I were invited to a round table with the Prime Minister, and this is where there was a short talk about Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). At that moment, Lapshin and Karapetyan separated from us. At a distance of nearly 2 meters, they had a personal talk and I only heard a small conversation. On the way back to Yerevan in my car, Lapshin told me Armenia was preparing to transfer Artsakh to Azerbaijan through a war and that Karapetyan had told him that. Lapshin also said Armenia will soon change its orientation towards Azerbaijan and Turkey. When Lapshin asked how Armenia would lead a pro-Azerbaijani and pro-Turkish policy without transferring Artsakh, Karapetyan, according to Lapshin, said yes, Armenia will give Nagorno-Karabakh. When Lapshin said the people and the army won’t give Nagorno-Karabakh, Karapetyan said there will be a few thousand victims, and then it will be transferred. According to Lapshinn, Karapetyan had warned him that he was standing in Armenia’s way.

During our fourth conversation, Pashinyan blamed Lapshin for taking uninformed steps and going to Artsakh.

According to Hokhikyan, over the past few days, Lapshin has been consistently renouncing and refuting this. “I didn’t want to proceed with these rumors, especially personal talks, but show facts. However, since Lapshin has passed the stage that is inadmissible from the perspective of human relations and is blaming me for lying and defaming. I will present the facts,” he said.

Hokhikyan went on to present the voice messages and SMSs that Lapshin sent him on November 11, 2020.

In the audio recording, Lapshin says: “Nairi, do you remember when we were coming from Gavar to Yerevan two years ago? Do you remember when I said Nikol had told me such a thing, better yet, Nikol didn’t say it, Vladimir Karapetyan said there will be serious changes very soon since Nikol is orienting towards close ties with Azerbaijan and Turkey and a solution to the Karabakh issue. For this, Karapetyan told me I really “love” Azerbaijan and write bad things about the Azerbaijanis, but I should be ready since the situation will change soon. Do you remember I told you about this? And so, unfortunately, the situation changed, but nothing good happened.”

Hokhikyan asked if he could use this information, to which Lapshin gave a negative response and mentioned that he wouldn’t be forgiven for that.

Lapshin also sent a text message stating the following: “Nobody can blame me for not having done anything for Armenia and the Armenian people. Now it turns out that if I make this statement, 90% they will kill me and blame Robert for that. Again, it turns out that I am in this situation again. Neither the old nor new authorities didn’t help me with anything. Understand, I have a wife and small child. I can’t die because of that conflict.”

In closing, Hokhikyan adds that he won’t continue with this topic anymore.