Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to conduct drills near border with Afghanistan

The joint exercises of the military personnel of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will take place from 5 to 10 August at the Tajik Harb-Maidon training ground, 20 km from the border with Afghanistan, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Central Military District (CVO), told reporters.

“In early August, we will take part in a joint exercise with the participation of military contingents of the armed forces of the republics of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at the Harb-Maidon training ground. During the exercise, we will work out the preparation for the conduct of hostilities by a joint group of forces to defeat the detachments of illegal armed formations that invaded the territory of the union state,” Lapin told TASS.