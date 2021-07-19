Armenia university applicants who are cut can apply for competition for open spots

YEREVAN. – The 2021 university entrance exams in Armenia differed from both the 2019 and 2020 exams. Karo Nasibyan, Deputy Director of the Assessment and Testing Center, stated this during a press conference Monday.

"The thing is that the 2019 entrance exams have passed in their normal course, at the 2020 exams, as you know, the applicants took only one exam, whereas in 2021, they took a maximum of two exams. We had 1,800 free [education] spots and 21,820 paid [education] spots allocated at universities. 11,058 applicants were registered to take the joint exam, and the number of the accepted [applicants] was 8,083, [a total of] 2,935 were left out of the competition, of whom 1,546 were cut," he said.

Nasibyan informed that those who were cut, as well as those who received a positive grade in one of the two exams from those who were cut from the exams can participate in an additional competition for open spots.

"The number of [these] open spots is large because in addition to state universities, non-state universities are included. There are about 15 thousand open spots (…). Enrollment for the open spots starts from today until July 26, inclusive. The registration will take place like this: They [i.e., the aforesaid applicants] will choose up to six professions, they can choose different universities, and in that case, the advantage will be given to the grade [received in the university entrance exam], not who noted which profession first," Karo Nasibyan emphasized.