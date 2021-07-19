Which professions Armenia university applicants prefer?

YEREVAN. – The most popular field in university entrance exams this year in Armenia is the IT sector. Karo Nasibyan, Deputy Director of the Assessment and Testing Center, stated this during a press conference Monday.

"Law is in demand; half of the applicants have been accepted there. Medical specialties [also] are in demand. While the economic professions were in demand for years, this year they [the applicants] were accepted to those professions even with very low grades; there was almost no competition," he added.

According to Nasibyan, the respective situation at the institutions of higher education is not good in the provinces of Armenia.

"This year, too, there were very few applicants along the lines of the specialties related to chemistry. The number of vacancies at YSU [(Yerevan State University)] is large in professions of religious studies, theology, art studies, cultural studies," said the Assessment and Testing Center official.