German flood death toll tops 160

The death toll from the consequences of the devastating floods in Germany has reached at least 164, TASS reported.
Only in one district of Ahrweiler - federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate - the number of victims of the disaster has increased to 117. At the same time, as specified in law enforcement agencies, currently known about 749 victims.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, at least 46 people died.
Since last Monday, there have been heavy rains in the west and southwest of Germany, causing devastating flooding.