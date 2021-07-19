News
German flood death toll tops 160
German flood death toll tops 160
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The death toll from the consequences of the devastating floods in Germany has reached at least 164, TASS reported.

Only in one district of Ahrweiler - federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate - the number of victims of the disaster has increased to 117. At the same time, as specified in law enforcement agencies, currently known about 749 victims.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, at least 46 people died.

Since last Monday, there have been heavy rains in the west and southwest of Germany, causing devastating flooding.
