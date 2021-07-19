Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan's statements show that the war continues

YEREVAN. – When the Azerbaijani side—in the person of their president—announces that the time has come to establish peace, this actually means that the parties are still at war. Analyst Tevan Poghosyan, director of the “International Center for Human Development” NGO of Armenia, stated this at a press conference Monday, commenting on the recent statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Based on this, according to Poghosyan, Armenia should not be surprised by Baku's aggressive steps and provocations.

The analyst reflected also on the recent statements by the acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, that Azerbaijan plans to provoke new military clashes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Moreover, Pashinyan could not mention his sources for these reports. "When the head of state, in particular acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, uses the phrase 'according to unofficial data,' this means that there are practically no state institutions left in the country that can provide information that is at least verified to some extent," Poghosyan explained.

Such statements, he added, could raise many questions, including among the international community. As per the analyst, the head of state should not use the phrase "according to unofficial data." "Such information can be found both on social media and on the street. If the Armenian authorities wanted to send a certain message to the Europeans, they should have realized that it is all the same for the European Union. The EU has no desire to get involved in all this," Tevan Poghosyan stressed.