2021 marks 3 years since fully-functional American library opened at No. 3 School of Armenia’s Charentsavan

This year marked three years that the United Scholars Foundation has opened a fully-functional American library in No. 3 School of Charentsavan, Armenia.

The idea to open an American Library came from Norair Khalafyan. Norair offered to organize an English language competition to his father, and the winning school of that competition would receive an American library.

In 2018, it was decided that the competition would be conducted once every two years. This year, the winning school was recognized as Charentsavan’s No. 2 school, which received an American library as well. Along with an American Library, they received a flag that was flown over Capitol Hill, which was gifted by U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, as a symbol of U.S.-Armenian relations.

Norair’s father, Hamlet Khalafyan, noted that this competition will be continuous, and they hope to receive high results.