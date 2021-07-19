News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia government to support businesses that provided shelter to Karabakh citizens in Syunik Province
Armenia government to support businesses that provided shelter to Karabakh citizens in Syunik Province
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics, Society

The Government of Armenia will provide assistance to the businesses that provided citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with shelter in Syunik Province.

As reported the Ministry of Economy, the amount of assistance (approximately AMD 177,000,000) will be geared towards partial compensation for the expenses made and damages incurred after the provision of shelters.

The businesses that meet the criteria of the measure must fill out the information required in the electronic application and attached all the necessary documents in the period between July 19 and September 1 in order to benefit from the assistance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar falls below AMD 493 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 State commission member says Armenia supports Russia's initiative for fight against cross-border cartels
In her speech, Sargsyan attached importance to...
 Dollar goes down again Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Dollar drops somewhat Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country…
 Lufthansa entering Armenia market
The airline will operate flights between Frankfurt and Yerevan…
 Dollar loses value Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos