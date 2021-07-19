Armenia government to support businesses that provided shelter to Karabakh citizens in Syunik Province

The Government of Armenia will provide assistance to the businesses that provided citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with shelter in Syunik Province.
As reported the Ministry of Economy, the amount of assistance (approximately AMD 177,000,000) will be geared towards partial compensation for the expenses made and damages incurred after the provision of shelters.
The businesses that meet the criteria of the measure must fill out the information required in the electronic application and attached all the necessary documents in the period between July 19 and September 1 in order to benefit from the assistance.