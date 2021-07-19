Artsakh President: Stepanakert residents to also benefit from program to build homes for young families

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday approved a government decision according to which, from now on, the residents of the capital Stepanakert will also be able to benefit from the program of providing free state financial support to young families permanently living in Artsakh to build homes for them. Harutyunyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"According to the established procedure, the state will provide up to five million RA [(Republic of Armenia)] drams of free financial support for the construction of a residential house. The body providing the [respective] state financial support is the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, which will start the process of accepting [respective] applications as of July 20," the Artsakh President added.