One dollar falls below AMD 493 in Armenia
One dollar falls below AMD 493 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.91/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 1.87 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 580.60 (down by AMD 4.18), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 676.62 (down by AMD 7.41), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.61 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 413.7, AMD 28,910.45 and AMD 17,970.98, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
