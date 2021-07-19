News
Putin, Aliyev to discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin, Aliyev to discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will hold talks on July 20 in Moscow, as reported the Kremlin’s press service.

“It is assumed that they will discuss the key issues related to further strengthening of the Russian-Azerbaijani relations, placing emphasis on cooperation for trade, investments and humanitarian cooperation.

It is planned to exchange views on current regional issues. The main focus will be on the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as the decision regarding the unblocking of transport links and economic development,” the press release of the Kremlin’s press service reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
