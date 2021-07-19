Man's body found under bridge in city of Armenia's Kotayk Province

On July 18, a police officer of Armenia’s Kotayk Province reported that there was a Gaz 310 car parked at the beginning of the bridge in the city of Nor Hatchn, but there was no driver in the car.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that several circumstances were established while a report was being prepared.
In particular, the Committee obtained data according to which the mentioned car belongs to a resident of Hrazdan city and was driven by the latter’s brother, whose body was found under a bridge leading to the city of Nor Hatchn of Kotayk Province on July 18 at 6am.
To find out the reason for the man’s death, a decision has been taken to designate a forensic medicine expert examination of the body. Explanations have been given by the relatives and wife of the deceased.
Measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances behind the incident.