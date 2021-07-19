Newspaper: Combine driver accidentally crosses border in Armenia village, Azerbaijanis hold him hostage since morning

Today an incident took place in Tegh village of Syunik Province of Armenia when a combine driver accidentally crossed the border, after which he was stopped by the Azerbaijanis on Armenia’s border, Hraparak.am reported.
During a conversation with Hraparak.am, head of Tegh village Nerses Shadunts went into detail and stated the following: “The combine driver entered the fields to sow and entered 10 meters into their [the Azerbaijanis] border. The Azerbaijanis came to take the combine. We had been negotiating with the commander of the border guard troops since morning, and we just finished, everything is over. The combine driver is fine, he had only violated 10 meters, but the combine driver was stopped in Armenia’s territory and asked why he had entered their territory. They didn’t cause any harm to the driver. We had simply been negotiating since morning.”
According to the head of the village, he brought machinery, and they dug a hole along the length of the border so that there would no longer be cases of trespassing. “They [the Azerbaijanis] showed the GPS and said it’s their territory, I brought agricultural machinery, we drew the line in the presence of the Russians and Azerbaijanis so that the borders aren’t violated,” he added.