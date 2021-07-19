News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Combine driver accidentally crosses border in Armenia village, Azerbaijanis hold him hostage since morning
Newspaper: Combine driver accidentally crosses border in Armenia village, Azerbaijanis hold him hostage since morning
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Today an incident took place in Tegh village of Syunik Province of Armenia when a combine driver accidentally crossed the border, after which he was stopped by the Azerbaijanis on Armenia’s border, Hraparak.am reported.

During a conversation with Hraparak.am, head of Tegh village Nerses Shadunts went into detail and stated the following: “The combine driver entered the fields to sow and entered 10 meters into their [the Azerbaijanis] border. The Azerbaijanis came to take the combine. We had been negotiating with the commander of the border guard troops since morning, and we just finished, everything is over. The combine driver is fine, he had only violated 10 meters, but the combine driver was stopped in Armenia’s territory and asked why he had entered their territory. They didn’t cause any harm to the driver. We had simply been negotiating since morning.”

According to the head of the village, he brought machinery, and they dug a hole along the length of the border so that there would no longer be cases of trespassing. “They [the Azerbaijanis] showed the GPS and said it’s their territory, I brought agricultural machinery, we drew the line in the presence of the Russians and Azerbaijanis so that the borders aren’t violated,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin, Aliyev to discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno-Karabakh
It is planned to exchange views on...
 Armenian journalist presents his and Lapshin's voice and text messages
Lapshin also sent a text message stating...
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan doesn’t hesitate to attribute obvious falsifications to trilateral statement
Trying to justify such fake agenda…
 US Embassy in Armenia on Aliyev's statements: Special attention should be paid to final settlement
The United States believes additional efforts are required to resolve remaining areas of concern…
 Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan's statements show that the war continues
Based on this, according to Poghosyan, Armenia should not be surprised by Baku's aggressive steps and provocations…
 Charles Michel: EU can help with demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border at level of experts
Michel emphasized that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos