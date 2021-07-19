Aliyev fires 4 vice-presidents of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan at once

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dismissed four vice-presidents of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan at once.
At the same time, the reasons for the layoffs are not explained.
In January, Aliyev signed a decree on measures to improve the management of the company, creating a supervisory board for general management of its activities. The decision was made in order to increase the efficiency of the company and improve its management, taking into account modern standards of corporate governance.
According to the decree, the supervisory board consists of seven people, appointed and dismissed by the president of the country, TASS reported.