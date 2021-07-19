First session of Armenia's newly elected parliament to be held on Aug. 2

The first session of the eighth convocation of the National Assembly of Armenia will be held on August 2. During a conversation with Armenpress, Secretary of the Central Electoral Commission Armen Smbatyan said the Commission will draw up a record on registering the mandates this week.
The chairman of the Central Electoral Commission will announce the date of the first session after drawing up the record.
Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20. Four political forces, including ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs and the opposition Awakening and Homeland of Armenians political parties challenged the results of the elections in the Constitutional Court. On July 17, the Constitutional Court left the decision of the Central Electoral Commission on the results of the elections unchanged.