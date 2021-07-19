Armenia businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan doesn't refute his brother's participation in incident in central Yerevan

The unpleasant and inadmissible incident that took place in central Yerevan yesterday is unacceptable for me. This is what Khachatur Sukiasyan, who is a businessman elected a Member of Parliament as part of the list of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote on his Facebook page.

Yesterday gunshots were heard on Amiryan Street, after which a citizen received a firearm injury.

According to the presses, one of the participants of the incident was Khachatur Sukiasyan’s brother, Robert Sukiasyan. In essence, Khachatur Sukiasyan doesn’t refute the news about his brother’s participation in the incident.

“Such morals for clarifying relations are condemnable. Law-enforcement authorities will give a more correct description of the incident after an objective and comprehensive investigation. I declare that everyone is equal before the law in the Republic of Armenia, regardless of who the person is and what his or her social and political status is,” Khachatur Sukiasyan added.