Brother of combine driver in Armenia's Tegh village: Negotiations with Azerbaijanis lasted 4-5 hours

Resident of Tegh village of Syunik Province of Armenia Artur Arushanyan managed to show resistance to the Azerbaijanis and wasn’t captured while crossing over to the territory under Azerbaijani control with his combine. This is what Artur’s brother, Alik told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The incident took place while Artur was sowing the land. My brother was probably 7 meters into the Azerbaijanis territory, but he didn’t know it was their territory. He showed resistance, and the Azerbaijanis weren’t able to take him,” he said.

Asked if Artur managed to bring the combine back, Alik said he brought it back with great difficulty. “The Russian border guards and the village head negotiated for nearly 4-5 hours. When the Azerbaijanis approached my brother, he hadn’t even crossed one centimeter. They crossed the border and came after my brother to capture him. They drew a border with a tractor so that we won’t cross over to the territory under their control,” he said.