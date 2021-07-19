Armenia opposition party leader: Enemy wants to seize Tigranashen, Armenians need to show resistance

If there is a danger and you declare that Azerbaijan might unleash a large-scale war and add that you have information, you need to start talking about a militia right now. This is what leader of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party Zaruhi Postanjyan told reporters today, touching upon acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that “according to unofficial sources, Azerbaijan intends to incite new military clashes in Artsakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”.

“You don’t prepare the people, but surrender to the Turks and tell them to turn the Republic of Armenia into a Turkish vilayet? This is what we’re witnessing. Therefore, we need to understand this, and the residents of Syunik Province have already understood that it is necessary to liberate Yerevan from the ‘Turks’ in the country. The rebirth of the new Armenia will start from Syunik Province,” she said.

According to Postanjyan, in 2016, the army prevented the enemy’s infiltration into the heart of Artsakh. “In 2018, I toured along the entire length of the eastern border of Artsakh that was violated in 2020, and I became convinced that Armenians would be able to protect the border in case of military operations. This is why special measures were taken to destroy the army and replace the elite with non-professionals. However, even in this case, it was impossible to transfer the territories belonging to Artsakh. Alongside the treason and failed diplomacy, we only lost two regions during the 44-day war in Artsakh. We were removed from the other regions due to the signature of the treacherous leader,” Postanjyan said.

Postanjyan urges citizens to go to Tigranashen and try to understand why Azerbaijan has created tension in Yeraskh. “The enemy wants to seize Tigranashen so that it can deploy mercenaries, not peaceful Azerbaijanis. The enemy wants to deploy mercenaries, who will turn Armenia into a country like Syria. So, I urge all citizens of Armenia to go to Yeraskh and see the threat we are facing. We need to prepare to have a militia and show resistance,” she added.