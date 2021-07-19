Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army opens fire at Armenian military posts in Yeraskh, intensive firing follows

This evening, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made more provocations. In particular, starting from 6:40pm the Azerbaijani units opened fire at Armenian military posts located in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border with firearms of various calibers, after which there was intensive firing. There are no victims and injured from the Armenian side.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia strictly condemns the regular provocation of the Azerbaijani side and warns that the Armenian side will give a coarse response to any similar operation. The military and political leadership of Azerbaijan will fully responsible for escalation of the situation.