Azerbaijan is among top 10 countries that have used Israeli spy software
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is among the top ten countries that have used Israeli spy software to track politicians and reporters, along with Bahrain, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda and Saudi Arabia.

Criminologists, whom Washington Post used for investigation later, have affirmed that one of the 37 iPhones that was hacked, belonged to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018 in Istanbul.

In the list analyzed by reporters, there are phone numbers that belonged to the reporters of AFP, Wall Street Journal, CNN, New York Times, Al Jazeera, El Pais, AP, Le Monde, Bloomberg, Economist and Reuters, Guardian reported.

Named Pegasus, the software was created in 2010 by two Israelis in Tel Aviv.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
