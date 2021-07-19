Armenia Central Electoral Commission chairman discharged from hospital, feels fine

Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan has been discharged from the hospital. This is what Spokesperson of the Central Electoral Commission Hermine Harutyunyan said during a conversation with Armenpress, adding the following:
“Mukuchyan is at home, is recovering and feels fine. He will go back to work in a few days.”
On July 14, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan was transferred to the hospital with symptoms of myocardial infarction, and a stent was placed in his heart.