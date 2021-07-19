News
Armenia Central Electoral Commission chairman discharged from hospital, feels fine
Armenia Central Electoral Commission chairman discharged from hospital, feels fine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan has been discharged from the hospital. This is what Spokesperson of the Central Electoral Commission Hermine Harutyunyan said during a conversation with Armenpress, adding the following:

“Mukuchyan is at home, is recovering and feels fine. He will go back to work in a few days.”

On July 14, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan was transferred to the hospital with symptoms of myocardial infarction, and a stent was placed in his heart.
