Armenian businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan's brother detained under case of gunshots fired in Yerevan, to testify

Famous businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan’s brother, Robert Sukiasyan has been detained under the case of the gunshots heard during an incident that took place yesterday in central Yerevan.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Robert Sukiasyan’s attorney Gor Mikayelyan said his client had shown up at around 5:30pm and had expressed willingness to assist in the preliminary investigation, but was detained in any case.

“I believe we will appeal the court’s decision on detention since we consider it unlawful. Detention is aimed at preventing committal of a crime or escape after committal, but in this case, Robert Sukiasyan voluntarily showed up and expressed willingness to tell about the incident,” the attorney said, adding that Robert Sukiasyan will testify, even though nobody has told him to testify or tried to interview him.

Asked if Robert Sukiasyan had participated in the shootings, the attorney neither refuted nor confirmed. “Let’s not talk about the circumstances until preliminary investigation is over,” he said.