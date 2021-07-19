Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova affirm aspiration to become full-fledged members of EU

The Presidents of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova have affirmed their aspiration to become full-fledged members of the European Union, Georgia News reported.
The document reads that the Presidents affirm their “unwavering commitment to advance further the process of our integration into the European Union through comprehensive reforms to strengthen our democratic institutions, and to progressively approximate our legislation in the relevant sectors with key elements of the EU acquis”.
The three countries have also pledged to cooperate with the European Union on common security and defense policy (CSDP) and to engage with Black Sea partners in order to “jointly promote the sustainable development of the region, as well as make full use of the opportunities that the Black Sea provides for wider and secure connectivity between Europe and Asia”.