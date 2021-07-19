News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova affirm aspiration to become full-fledged members of EU
Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova affirm aspiration to become full-fledged members of EU
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Presidents of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova have affirmed their aspiration to become full-fledged members of the European Union, Georgia News reported.

The document reads that the Presidents affirm their “unwavering commitment to advance further the process of our integration into the European Union through comprehensive reforms to strengthen our democratic institutions, and to progressively approximate our legislation in the relevant sectors with key elements of the EU acquis”.

The three countries have also pledged to cooperate with the European Union on common security and defense policy (CSDP) and to engage with Black Sea partners in order to “jointly promote the sustainable development of the region, as well as make full use of the opportunities that the Black Sea provides for wider and secure connectivity between Europe and Asia”. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Council President Charles Michel arrives in Armenia
During the visit, Michel will meet with...
 EU creates its plan to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative
Both Tokyo and Delhi are concerned about China's generosity...
 EU welcomes extension of UN humanitarian aid delivery to Syria
The document notes that the UN's ability to use the Bab al-Hawa border...
 Armenia President receives European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement
Varhelyi stated that the EU offers...
 Catholicos of All Armenians, European Commissioner discuss situation after Artsakh war
Karekin II received Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement…
 EU envisages large investment package for Armenia
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a visiting delegation led by Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos