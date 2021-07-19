News
Canada to open borders for vaccinated visitors starting from Aug. 7
Canada to open borders for vaccinated visitors starting from Aug. 7
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Canada will open its borders for vaccinated foreigners starting from September 7, and US citizens will be able to travel to Canada starting from August 9, Reuters reported.

"With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures," Health Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters.

The United States and Canada have until now extended the restrictions every month.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to say whether the United States would follow Canada's lead.
