Ombudsman: Azerbaijan army shootings in Yeraskh part of Armenia in recent days are criminal
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ shootings in the Yeraskh part of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in recent days are criminal, and they are becoming regular. This is clear from statements of the RA Ministry of Defense and alarms addressed to the RA Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman). The latter, Arman Tatoyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

“The criminality of these shootings is obvious against the background of Azerbaijani shootings in other bordering parts of RA, near communities and is also proved by the fact that a serviceman of the RA Armed Forces was killed on July 14 in the Yeraskh part,” Tatoyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
