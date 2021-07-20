News
Tuesday
July 20
News
Tuesday
July 20
Armenia MOD: Situation at Yeraskh section remains tense
YEREVAN. – On Monday evening, starting from 6:40pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired on the Armenian positions located at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border for several hours—and with different caliber firearms. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

Grenade launchers were also used repeatedly.

The situation remains tense as of 11pm.

"The RA Ministry of Defense warns again that any border provocation will be met with a harsh response, and the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation falls on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan," the MOD added.
