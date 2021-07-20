Newspaper: Businessmen also targeted by Armenia authorities

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: In recent days, the authorities have been using pressure through legal mechanism—criminal cases, arrests, detentions—of community leaders (especially in Syunik [Province]) who have oppositional views.
However, the scope of the pressure is not limited to this. According to Past newspaper’s information, in addition to "disobedient" community leader, various business circle representatives who have not supported the authorities—moreover, have had an oppositional stance—also have been currently targeted by the authorities.
We have information that during the last few days a number of businessmen have been apprehended in a number of provinces for most various reasons. Moreover, some of them have even been arrested.
Moreover, according to our sources, the reasons are mostly artificial and have no legal basis; that is, they are mainly of a political nature.