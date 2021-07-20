News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Businessmen also targeted by Armenia authorities
Newspaper: Businessmen also targeted by Armenia authorities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: In recent days, the authorities have been using pressure through legal mechanism—criminal cases, arrests, detentions—of community leaders (especially in Syunik [Province]) who have oppositional views.

However, the scope of the pressure is not limited to this. According to Past newspaper’s information, in addition to "disobedient" community leader, various business circle representatives who have not supported the authorities—moreover, have had an oppositional stance—also have been currently targeted by the authorities.

We have information that during the last few days a number of businessmen have been apprehended in a number of provinces for most various reasons. Moreover, some of them have even been arrested.

Moreover, according to our sources, the reasons are mostly artificial and have no legal basis; that is, they are mainly of a political nature.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Pashinyan to be elected Armenia PM without voting in parliament
According to Article 149 of the Constitution…
 Newspaper: Armenia opposition blocs holding their breath awaiting Constitutional Court decision of today
Although they have no illusions that the election results will be annulled, they expect that…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan is Yerevan mayor Marutyan's 'lifebuoy'
The ruling team has realized that they can lose the capital city in new elections…
 Newspaper: New developments occur in case on dishonoring of Armenian soldiers' remains
And time will tell whether the authorities will be able to cover up this case…
 Newspaper: Armenia’s European agenda
The first deputy FM’s appointment before European Council President Charles Michel’s visit to the country is not accidental…
 Newspaper: Artsakh President manages to 'shut' some of Armenia acting PM critics’ 'mouths'
But we believe it is clear to everyone how he does that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos