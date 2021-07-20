Marukyan to authorities: Take ambassadors accredited in Armenia to Yeraskh

Ambassadors accredited in Armenia were not coming to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Now at least take [them to] Yeraskh, let them get familiarized with the situation on the spot, and report in their capitals that aggressor Azerbaijan is encroaching on the internationally recognized borders of Armenia. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party, wrote about this on Facebook, addressing the Armenian authorities.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from late Monday evening until 2am on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued firing—from the firearms, but without the use of grenade launchers—at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border.