Armenia PM’s Office SNCO launches trilingual website on war crimes of Azerbaijan
Armenia PM’s Office SNCO launches trilingual website on war crimes of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The “Public Relations and Information Center” SNCO operating under the Office of the Prime Minister  of Armenia has launched a new website, entitled "War Crimes Azerbaijani Against Armenians," which operates in Armenian, Russian and English, the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The purpose of this new website is to present—in a single database—facts on war crimes committed by Azerbaijan during its military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the fall of 2020 and after this war, its destruction of Armenian cultural monuments in Artsakh, and numerous other topics.

The website consists of several main sections.

Also, the information presented on this website is shared—in English and Russian—on the Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, etc. accounts of Karabakh Records.

The reports are still under development, and all sections will be completed in the near future.

The website is constantly updated and, also, it has a news feed section to cover current topics.

Special attention will be paid also to the international media coverage of the Second Artsakh War.
This text available in   Հայերեն
