Yeraskh village mayor, injured in Azerbaijan shooting, undergoing surgery in Yerevan

The mayor of Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, Radik Oghikyan, is undergoing surgery at the moment. A family friend on Tuesday informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"This is his first operation," the family friend added.
As reported earlier, Oghikyan, who was wounded as a result of cross-border shooting by Azerbaijan, was transferred from the Ararat city hospital to a capital city Yerevan medical center last night.
