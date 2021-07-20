News
Tuesday
July 20
News
Tuesday
July 20
Yeraskh village mayor, injured in Azerbaijan shooting, undergoing surgery in Yerevan
Yeraskh village mayor, injured in Azerbaijan shooting, undergoing surgery in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The mayor of Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, Radik Oghikyan, is undergoing surgery at the moment. A family friend on Tuesday informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"This is his first operation," the family friend added.

As reported earlier, Oghikyan, who was wounded as a result of cross-border shooting by Azerbaijan, was transferred from the Ararat city hospital to a capital city Yerevan medical center last night.

Yeraskh village head, wounded by Azerbaijan shooting, is transferred to Yerevan hospital at night
This text available in   Հայերեն
