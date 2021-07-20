News
Shots fired for about 4 hours at Armenia Gegharkunik Province village, says its prefect
Shots fired for about 4 hours at Armenia Gegharkunik Province village, says its prefect
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Shots were fired for about four hours, from heavy weapons, at Kut village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. Kut mayor Sima Chitchyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Tuesday.

"The shootings lasted from 21:30 to 00:30. There were intense shootings," the village head added, in particular.

She said that there was a response from the Armenian side. "Shots were fired from all positions," Chitchyan noted.

To note, the situation at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border also has been tense for several days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
