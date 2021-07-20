News
Criminal case launched into Armenia Yeraskh village mayor sustaining shrapnel wound in Azerbaijan shooting
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A criminal case has been initiated in connection with Radik Oghikyan, the mayor of Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, sustaining shrapnel wound, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At around 11:30pm on Monday, Oghikyan, while at the combat position of local military unit, received shrapnel wound in the right arm during a shootout with the Azerbaijani armed forces at the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident—and under the Criminal Code article on attempted murder motivated by national, racial or religious hatred, or religious fanaticism.

The criminal investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
