Criminal case launched into Armenia Yeraskh village mayor sustaining shrapnel wound in Azerbaijan shooting

YEREVAN. – A criminal case has been initiated in connection with Radik Oghikyan, the mayor of Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, sustaining shrapnel wound, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At around 11:30pm on Monday, Oghikyan, while at the combat position of local military unit, received shrapnel wound in the right arm during a shootout with the Azerbaijani armed forces at the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border.
The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident—and under the Criminal Code article on attempted murder motivated by national, racial or religious hatred, or religious fanaticism.
The criminal investigation continues.