Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal petition to Armenia Central Electoral Commission
Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal petition to Armenia Central Electoral Commission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Luling Makunts, who is third on the Ruling Civil Contract Party's electoral list for the snap parliamentary elections on June 20, has submitted a parliamentary mandate withdrawal petition to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia.

As is known, Makunts will be appointed as Armenia's new ambassador to the United States, and her respective agrément has already been received.

To date, the CEC has received two petitions for giving up parliamentary seats. Earlier, second President Robert Kocharyan, who heads the opposition “Armenia” bloc, had submitted a similar petition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
