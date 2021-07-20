News
Toivo Klaar: Deeply worrying developments continue on Armenia-Azerbaijan state border
Toivo Klaar: Deeply worrying developments continue on Armenia-Azerbaijan state border
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deeply worrying developments continue on Armenia-Azerbaijan state border. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar tweeted this, adding the following:

“We reiterate our call for restraint and separation of forces and constructive engagement on border issues before new casualties are registered. The European Union stands ready to assist the sides.”

The situation in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense for a few days now.

In the late hours of July 19 and on June 20 until 2am the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, without the use of mortars, continued to fire at the Armenian military posts located in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Head of Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia Radik Oghikyan was wounded after the adversary’s shelling in the Yeraskh sector of the border.

The Armenian Armed Forces have stated that they won’t allow changes on the line of contact.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
