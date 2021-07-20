News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Court session on Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan criminal case starts
Court session on Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan criminal case starts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The court session on the criminal case against former Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan got underway Tuesday at the Avan district court of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction.

Manukyan has been charged under Criminal Code Article 301 (making public calls for seizing power, violating territorial integrity, or forcibly overthrowing the constitutional order), and a signature bond not to leave Armenia has been enforced as a pretrial measure against him.

Vazgen Manukyan, however, does not accept the charge brought against him, and he considers it a political persecution.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan court to announce decision on pre-trial measure against Armenia ex-PM on July 22
Vazgen Manukyan is charged with...
 Armenia army officer arrested in connection with conscript’s death
The Investigative Committee informed…
 Yeraskh village mayor wounded during Armenia-Azerbaijan border shootings
Radik Oghikyan was shot in the arm…
 France police shoot man who decapitates child
Law enforcers tracked down the alleged killer during the search for a child who escaped from home in Marseille…
 Man's body found under bridge in city of Armenia's Kotayk Province
To find out the reason for the man’s...
 Mumbai death toll rises to 33
Earlier on Sunday, India TV reported 24 dead...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos