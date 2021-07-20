News
Tuesday
July 20
Yerevan court to announce decision on pre-trial measure against Armenia ex-PM on July 22
Yerevan court to announce decision on pre-trial measure against Armenia ex-PM on July 22
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today decided to postpone the court hearing over the case of former Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan.

The defense petitioned the court to lift the pre-trial measure (signature to not leave) against Manukyan.

The judge left for the consultation room to render a decision, which will be announced on July 22.

Vazgen Manukyan is charged with making public calls to seize power, violate territorial integrity or forcefully overthrow the constitutional order. 
This text available in   Հայերեն
