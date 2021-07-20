Opposition 'Armenia' bloc to take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' still considering

The opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc has decided to take its parliamentary mandates. This is what member of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Armen Rustamyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Asked if others will also refuse to take the mandates besides Robert Kocharyan, Rustamyan said he couldn’t say exactly.
Yesterday, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who is number one on ‘Armenia’ bloc’s list of candidates for MP, declared that he had applied to the Central Electoral Commission and refused to take the parliamentary mandate since he sees himself in government.
‘Armenia’ bloc will have 29 mandates in the eighth convocation of the National Assembly.
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan said the ‘I Have Honor’ bloc is currently considering the issue of taking the parliamentary mandates.
Based on the results of the snap parliamentary elections, ‘I Have Honor’ bloc will have eight mandates.