French Member of European Parliament, Armenian MPs visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial

French Member of the European Parliament, Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and head of the delegation of the La Republique en Marche political party to the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau, who is on a visit to Armenia, paid a visit to Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex today, as reported the National Assembly of Armenia.
Loiseau laid flowers near the eternal flame eternalizing the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide as a sign of commemoration of the Holy Martyrs. Loiseau stated that she was very impressed by the Armenian Genocide Museum. According to her, the whole world needs to know about and remember the Armenian Genocide so that it never happens again. She also attached importance to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The French Member of the European Parliament wrote the following in the Book of Guests of Honor: “The whole world needs to recognize the Armenian Genocide, just like France did.”