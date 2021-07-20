Citizen of Karabakh's Stepanakert commits suicide

On July 19 at 10:05am a resident of Stepanakert reported, via the phone, that he had found his father in the basement of the entrance to the apartment building where he had committed suicide, as reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
An operative group left for the scene and found out that on the same day at around 10am the resident had found the body of his father hanged from a protruding wire shoelace in the mentioned basement.
The circumstances behind the incident are being established.
The Investigative Committee of Artsakh is conducting inspection.