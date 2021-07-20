News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Head of Armenia's Yeraskh village undergoes surgery, is in stable condition
Head of Armenia's Yeraskh village undergoes surgery, is in stable condition
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The surgery that head of Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia Radik Oghikyan underwent is over. According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s sources, the surgery went well. Oghikyan is in stable condition and has already been transferred to his hospital room.

On July 19, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that starting from 6:40pm, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled the Armenian military posts located in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with firearms of various calibers. They also used mortars. The situation was calm at 2am.

After the shootings, head of Yeraskh village Radik Oghikyan was wounded while trying to organize the activities to extinguish the fire that had broken out as a result of the Azerbaijanis’ operations.

Oghikyan was transferred from Ararat Hospital Medical Center to Astghik Medical Center last night.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia Deputy FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
“The urgent issues regarding the...
 Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan: Azerbaijan's ultimate goal is to seize Syunik Province
When told that citizens voted for...
 Toivo Klaar: Deeply worrying developments continue on Armenia-Azerbaijan state border
In the late hours of July 19 and...
 Armenia ombudsman-led group in Yeraskh village for fact-finding work
The results of this visit will be presented in a separate report to the international bodies…
 Criminal case launched into Armenia Yeraskh village mayor sustaining shrapnel wound in Azerbaijan shooting
As per the Investigative Committee…
 Shots fired for about 4 hours at Armenia Gegharkunik Province village, says its prefect
From heavy weapons…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos