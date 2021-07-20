Head of Armenia's Yeraskh village undergoes surgery, is in stable condition

The surgery that head of Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia Radik Oghikyan underwent is over. According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s sources, the surgery went well. Oghikyan is in stable condition and has already been transferred to his hospital room.
On July 19, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that starting from 6:40pm, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled the Armenian military posts located in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with firearms of various calibers. They also used mortars. The situation was calm at 2am.
After the shootings, head of Yeraskh village Radik Oghikyan was wounded while trying to organize the activities to extinguish the fire that had broken out as a result of the Azerbaijanis’ operations.
Oghikyan was transferred from Ararat Hospital Medical Center to Astghik Medical Center last night.