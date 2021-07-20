Armenia President: We underscore deepening of cooperation with both EU, France

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday hosted Nathalie Loiseau (France), chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs European Parliament, informed the press service of the Office of President.
French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote also took part in the meeting.
Loiseau informed President Sarkissian that she was going to leave for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as well, to personally get familiarized with the situation and problems there, to figure out the possible directions of the European Union (EU) and France's support to Armenia and Artsakh.
President Sarkissian, in turn, reflected on the situation after the Artsakh war last fall, and offered his observations on the avenues for the future development of Armenia, emphasizing the importance of assistance by both the EU and France in the strengthening of Armenia and the deepening of cooperation in the target spheres.
In the context of the Armenia's development, Sarkissian stressed the importance of adopting a new constitution with effective mechanisms for checks and balances.
As another precondition for development, the Armenian President noted the ensuring of progress high tech, artificial intelligence, and education.
Armen Sarkissian and Nathalie Loiseau exchanged views on regional issues, too.