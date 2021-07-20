Yerevan court rejects attorneys' motion to lift pre-trial measure against ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today rejected the motion of the defense of former Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan to lift the pre-trial measure against Manukyan.
The signature to not leave the country is selected as a pre-trial measure against Manukyan. His defense attorneys told the court that Manukyan has displayed proper conduct and that there is no risk of committal of a new crime.
Manukyan is charged with making public calls to seize power, violate territorial integrity and forcefully overthrow the constitutional order.