Yerevan court rejects attorneys' motion to lift pre-trial measure against ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan
Yerevan court rejects attorneys' motion to lift pre-trial measure against ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today rejected the motion of the defense of former Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan to lift the pre-trial measure against Manukyan.

The signature to not leave the country is selected as a pre-trial measure against Manukyan. His defense attorneys told the court that Manukyan has displayed proper conduct and that there is no risk of committal of a new crime.

Manukyan is charged with making public calls to seize power, violate territorial integrity and forcefully overthrow the constitutional order.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
