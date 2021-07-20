News
TALK TIME: Armenian military figure says Azerbaijan needs Syunik Province to implement pan-Turkism idea
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


It’s interesting for me to know which sector of Armenian society says it is clear that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan when Turks will always be the way they are and have committed the Armenian Genocide. This is what head of the Armenian National Front organization, military figure Gevorg Gevorgyan said during Armenian News-NEWS.am’s TALK TIME show.

According to him, Baku continues with its aggressive rhetoric and is presenting territorial claims to Armenia. “Azerbaijan is presenting its demands for Syunik Province and Yerevan,” Gevorgyan recalled and asked when Turks have been a friend for Armenians. Gevorgyan says he is certain that Azerbaijan has no interest in Yeraskh. “The enemy needs Syunik Province and is doing everything possible to establish control in the province. The enemy needs Syunik to implement the idea of Pan-Turkism. The gunshots may even reach Yerevan,” he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
