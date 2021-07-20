Nathalie Loiseau expresses concern over current escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Head of the delegation of the National Assembly of Armenia to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan; Chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, Head of the Armenia-France Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimir Vardanyan; Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Andranik Kocharyan and Chairman of the Standing Committee on European Integration Arman Yeghoyan today met with French Member of the European Parliament, Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and head of the delegation of the La Republique en Marche political party in the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau.

As reported the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, the Armenian parliamentarians greeted the guest and expressed gratitude to the French friends for always supporting Armenia in various initiatives.

During the meeting, the Armenian MPs presented the situation in the region and viewed it as tense. “Over the past few months, Armenian has been seeing the leadership of Azerbaijan make extremely aggressive statements and taking extremely aggressive actions. In particular, the President of Azerbaijan has already made public statements about his ambitions against the territories of Armenia,” Rubinyan emphasized and stated that the Azerbaijanis started firing at Armenian military posts in the direction of Nakhchivan a few days ago, as a result of which there is a victim and injured party. In this context, Rubinyan attached importance to the international community’s pressure on Azerbaijan.

Loiseau expressed concern over the current escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the return of all Armenian prisoners of war, as well as the protection of the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh which is under Azerbaijani control. “Today, every Frenchman, even the smallest one knows about the Armenian Genocide and how much the Armenian nation has suffered and how it is mourning the losses. France plays a special role in Europe, that is, to present to European partners the real challenges facing Armenia,” Loiseau stated.

During the meeting, the Armenian MPs touched upon the reforms underway in various sectors in Armenia and attached importance to European partners’ support.