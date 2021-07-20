News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armen Charchyan to court: Overriding interest of me not remaining in custody is health of citizens of Armenia
Armen Charchyan to court: Overriding interest of me not remaining in custody is health of citizens of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


During the court hearing over the case of member of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc, Director of Izmirlian Medical Center and doctor Armen Charchyan in Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, Chachyan delivered a speech.

Charchyan’s attorneys have submitted a petition to the court to replace the arrest pre-trial measure with bail and claim that the grounds for keeping Charchyan in custody are missing.

“Here there was talk about overriding interest. What is the overriding interest of me remaining or not remaining in custody? The overriding interest of me not remaining in custody is the health of citizens of Armenia. Every month, I perform 20-30 complicated surgeries that other doctors can’t perform, and even if they do perform them, it’s not at my level. I oversee 200-250 surgeries a month. For one month, 20 citizens have been deprived of the opportunity to undergo the most complicated surgeries at the highest level, 500-550 citizens have been deprived of the opportunity to receive high-class consultation. This is the overriding interest,” Charchyan stated.

Charchyan is charged with giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter’s free will.

An audio recording was disseminated on the Internet in which Charchyan urges his employees of Izmirlian Medical Center to participate in the snap parliamentary elections. According to the defense, the edited version of the audio recording was submitted to the court, and in the full version of the audio recording, there was no threat made to or pressure on the employees.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense motions to release opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician on bail
According to Charchyan’s attorneys, all the witnesses in this criminal case have testified in his favor…
 Yerevan court rejects attorneys' motion to lift pre-trial measure against ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan
Manukyan is charged with...
 Court hearing over case of Armenian doctor begins (LIVE)
An audio recording was disseminated on...
 Citizen of Karabakh's Stepanakert commits suicide
The circumstances behind the incident are...
 Court hearing over case of Armenia ex-PM adjourned
Vazgen Manukyan is charged with...
 Court session on Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan criminal case starts
But the former premier does not accept the charge brought against him, and he considers it a political persecution…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos