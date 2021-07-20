Yerevan judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on pre-trial measure for Armen Charchyan

The judge of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction left for the consultation room to render a decision on the pre-trial measure for member of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc, Director of Izmirlian Medical Center and doctor Armen Charchyan.

The decision will be announced tomorrow at 12pm.

Charchyan’s attorneys have petitioned to replace arrest with bail for Charchyan and claim that there are no grounds for him to remain in custody.

Charchyan is charged with giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter’s free will.

An audio recording was disseminated on the Internet in which Charchyan urges his employees of Izmirlian Medical Center to participate in the snap parliamentary elections. According to the defense, the edited version of the audio recording was submitted to the court, and in the full version of the audio recording, there was no threat made to or pressure on the employees.