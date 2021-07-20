18 Armenian MP candidates declare self-recusal

Secretary of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Armen Smbatyan posted on his Facebook page the list of candidates who were included in the electoral lists during the snap elections of the National Assembly held on June 20, 2021 and who have declared self-recusal.
The following is the list:
CIVIL CONTRACT PARTY:
1. Lilit Makunts
2. Suren Papikyan
3. Arayik Harutyunyan
4. Nikol Pashinyan
5. Anahit Avanesyan
6. Romanos Petrosyan
7. Hovhannes Harutyunyan
8. Hakob Simidyan
9. Gnel Sanosyan
10. Hambardzum Matevosyan
11. Diana Gasparyan
12. Davit Gevorgyan
13. Narek Mkrtchyan
14. Aram Khachatryan
15. Ararat Mirzoyan
16. Armen Pambukhchyan
‘ARMENIA’ BLOC
1. Robert Kocharyan
2. Marianna Yepremyan