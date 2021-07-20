News
Tuesday
July 20
18 Armenian MP candidates declare self-recusal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Armen Smbatyan posted on his Facebook page the list of candidates who were included in the electoral lists during the snap elections of the National Assembly held on June 20, 2021 and who have declared self-recusal.

The following is the list:

CIVIL CONTRACT PARTY:

1. Lilit Makunts

2. Suren Papikyan

3. Arayik Harutyunyan

4. Nikol Pashinyan

5. Anahit Avanesyan

6. Romanos Petrosyan

7. Hovhannes Harutyunyan

8. Hakob Simidyan

9. Gnel Sanosyan

10. Hambardzum Matevosyan

11. Diana Gasparyan

12. Davit Gevorgyan

13. Narek Mkrtchyan

14. Aram Khachatryan

15. Ararat Mirzoyan

16. Armen Pambukhchyan

‘ARMENIA’ BLOC

1. Robert Kocharyan

2. Marianna Yepremyan
