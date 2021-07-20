Armenia President to pay working visit to Japan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will pay a working visit to Japan. Among heads of several states, President Sarkissian will attend the official opening of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, as well as the official reception to be hosted by Emperor Naruhito of Japan and will have a talk with the emperor.

During the visit, President Sarkissian is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and will discuss issues related to the deepening of Armenian-Japanese relations and the bilateral agenda.

President Sarkissian will also have meetings with the leaders of several famous tech firms and businessmen to consider the opportunities for cooperation between Armenia and Japan and will pay visits to academic and educational institutions.

On the way to Tokyo, President Sarkissian is expected to meet with the leadership of the State of Qatar in Doha to discuss the expansion of the Armenia-Qatar cooperation and opportunities for investments.