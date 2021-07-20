Brother of famous Armenian businessman and elected MP Khachatur Sukiasyan is charged

A charge has been brought against Robert Sukiasyan, brother of famous businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan, who has been elected deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia under the electoral list of the My Step parliamentary faction.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Vardan Tadevosyan said Robert Sukiasyan is charged with committing hooliganism through the use of a weapon.

A motion has been filed with the court to arrest him.

On July 18, a few citizens got into a dispute in central Yerevan, after which they hit each other, and one of the participants of the incident shot the other. A 42-year-old US citizen was transferred to the hospital after receiving a leg injury. Another citizen was transferred to the hospital after being cut with a knife. One of the participants of the incident is Khachatur Sukiasyan’s brother.