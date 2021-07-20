President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for “finding compromised solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue”, RIA Novosti reported.
“Of course, the settlement of the situation in the region remains one of the major issues. I know you are focused on and attach great importance to this. I would like to thank you for finding compromised solutions. They are always the most difficult solutions. However, if we have the desire, and we all want a settlement, we need to take this path. We have succeeded in doing this so far,” Putin said.
Aliyev is on a working visit to Moscow where he is holding talks with Putin.