Putin thanks Aliyev for "finding compromised solutions to Nagorno-Karabakh issue"
Putin thanks Aliyev for "finding compromised solutions to Nagorno-Karabakh issue"
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for “finding compromised solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue”, RIA Novosti reported.

“Of course, the settlement of the situation in the region remains one of the major issues. I know you are focused on and attach great importance to this. I would like to thank you for finding compromised solutions. They are always the most difficult solutions. However, if we have the desire, and we all want a settlement, we need to take this path. We have succeeded in doing this so far,” Putin said.

Aliyev is on a working visit to Moscow where he is holding talks with Putin.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
